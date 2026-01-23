Good Food Guide Launches UK’s First Restaurant Month with Discount Deals

The Good Food Guide, a UK institution for over 75 years, has kicked off its inaugural “restaurant month” to support the hospitality industry during the traditionally quieter January period. The initiative aims to introduce diners to a diverse range of eateries, from local favourites to high-end dining experiences, all while offering good value for money.

Boosting Dining in a Quiet Month

Running from January 13 to February 13, the nationwide campaign features over 350 participating restaurants. Each venue is offering special set menus or discounted deals to entice customers. Major restaurants in London, such as Angela Hartnett’s Café Murano, Jeremy King’s Arlington in Mayfair, and the Sessions Arts Club in Clerkenwell, are all participating, serving affordable two- or three-course menus for as little as £30. The River Café, another well-known London spot, is offering a three-course set menu for £65.

Adam Hyman, owner of the Good Food Guide, emphasized that the timing of the campaign is key. “January is notoriously a tough time for hospitality,” he said. “But it’s also the perfect moment for people to treat themselves to a meal out. Restaurant month encourages people to venture out, discover new places, or indulge in meals that might otherwise be out of their price range.”

One of the participating restaurants, Soho’s Rita’s, owned by Missy Flynn, echoed this sentiment, calling the event an excellent way for restaurants to support one another. “It’s a nice opportunity to come together and embrace the slower start of the year,” Flynn added.

The full directory of restaurant offers is free to access online and is expected to boost foot traffic across the UK during what is typically one of the quietest months for dining establishments. Customers can explore the full list of deals, ranging from budget-friendly options to more luxurious dining experiences, all designed to bring guests through the door and help restaurants navigate the challenges of a post-holiday season.