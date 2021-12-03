Good day, Great Britain. Piers Morgan discovered Kate Garraway’s ‘filthy’ habit.

Piers Morgan is about to reveal Kate Garraway’s “filthy” behaviors.

Before taking over as host of the ITV show, the 54-year-old broadcaster will be interviewed on Sunday’s episode of Life Stories.

Kate was co-hosting Good Morning Britain with Ben Shephard on Friday, and she admits to being “defensive” throughout the discussion.

She stated, ” “He dug into my past, exes, and work history. There are some photographs of myself that I have no recollection of looking at.

“You can tell by my expression that I’m wondering to myself, ‘what are you going to ask me now?’ with every question he asks. There’s a defensive stance here.” Before a teaser clip of the conversation was broadcast, Kate looked humiliated as Piers questioned her filthy lifestyle.

Piers described a time when her previous supervisor was so concerned about the health of her car that he mistook it for a break-in and was about to contact the cops.

He stated, ” “He was very concerned about the state of your car, believing that it had been broken into and that someone was living inside. And it found out that this is your car’s regular state.

Before telling another story about her spouse that horrified Piers, Kate assured her old GMTV boss that everything was OK.

She went on to say: “I recall Derek getting into the car and putting his hand on a slice of brie cheese. It’s because I had a cranberry and brie sandwich the day before.” Piers retorted, “Oh no, that’s terrible!” When they returned to the studio, Ben Shephard was in tears and called his co-host “filthy.”

“Well, it’s Sunday night on ITV at eight o’clock, so you all can watch it and enjoy it and maybe discover something new about Kate,” he continued, “but one thing we can affirm is that she is still as nasty as ever.”

Kate justified her practices, claiming that her brain is structured differently.

She continued, ” “I’m not filthy at all! Just a little bit. Both Agatha Christie and Albert Einstein believed in chaos. It’s a different way of organizing the brain.”