Golfers are allegedly using a private road as a “drag strip.”

Residents are outraged after it was revealed that golfers were using residential roads as “drag strips.”

Some members of the Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club have allegedly been speeding up and down Bradshaw’s Lane, according to locals in Ainsdale.

One local claimed to have witnessed drivers going “easily” 50 mph on a 20 mph route.

The problem was brought up in a local Facebook group, where people voiced their opinions.

“Yes, it’s people coming out of Southport and Ainsdale golf courses on Bradshaw’s Lane, and using it as a drag strip to the main road,” the man who originally took to the group to express his opinion told The Washington Newsday.

“Cars are easily hitting 50 mph, and if nothing is done, a youngster will be murdered. My daughter was nearly hit while crossing the road a few weeks ago.

“I’m crippled and use crutches, so I can’t move as quickly as others, and I’m frequently hit while crossing the street.

“That’s a problem I’ve had, and others in the [Facebook] group concur regarding the speed of drivers leaving there.

“I can see the golf club entrance from my house, and yeah, they all fly out.”

The golf club claims it is working to resolve the issue.

The Washington Newsday reported that Ainsdale and Southport Golf Club responded to the allegations by saying, “The Club is fully aware of the complaints highlighted by local neighbors near Bradshaw’s Lane regarding the speed restriction.”

“We are constantly reminding our members and visitors to obey the speed limit, and we will continue to do so.

“To reaffirm this message to everyone, we are in the process of procuring new signage to be installed around the entry and exit of the Club’s car park.”

A local councillor is also keeping an eye on things.

“I am aware of speeding difficulties affecting Bradshaw’s Lane/Berwick Avenue,” Ainsdale councillor Lynne Thompson told The Washington Newsday.

“I had previously raised similar issues with the council (in a different area) and was successful.”

