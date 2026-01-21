Gold Recovery Operation Stuns Hue: Volunteers Retrieve Lost Bars From River

On January 20, 2026, a dramatic rescue mission in the heart of Hue, Vietnam, culminated in a thrilling conclusion after two precious gold bars were recovered from the depths of the Huong River. The operation, involving dedicated local volunteers, captured the attention of the city and sparked widespread social media conversation.

The incident began on the night of January 19, when a local woman and her husband dropped two gold bars, worth an estimated 300 million VND (approximately $12,000 USD), into the river while strolling along the Lim pedestrian bridge in Thuan Hoa ward. The bars, believed to be from SJC and Thuy Sy brands, slipped from their hands, disappearing into the murky waters below. The incident quickly gained traction, both online and offline, with many questioning the plausibility of the loss and speculating about the validity of the couple’s claim.

Despite skepticism, the woman’s distress was genuine, and the race against time began. By nightfall, Team 0 Dong – SOS75 Hue, a volunteer group renowned for its quick response to local emergencies, arrived at the scene. Equipped with diving gear and air tanks, the team plunged into the cold water to search for the missing gold. Their efforts paid off as one of the gold bars was retrieved that same night, but the second piece remained elusive. Technical setbacks, including a malfunctioning pump and depleted oxygen tanks, forced a temporary pause in the operation.

Team’s Persistence Pays Off

Early on January 20, the team resumed their search. This time, they brought in underwater cameras to aid their efforts. As the morning progressed and the pressure mounted, both from the anxious family and an increasingly curious crowd, the volunteers remained determined. Their perseverance finally bore fruit when, at 11:30 AM, the second gold bar was retrieved. Cheers erupted as the team emerged victorious, having completed their mission within hours of resuming the search.

The woman, who had been anxiously awaiting news, was overjoyed as both pieces of gold were safely returned to her by noon. Earlier rumors that the victim was a foreign tourist were quickly dispelled, further solidifying the community’s role in this remarkable act of goodwill.

Throughout this operation, the selfless efforts of Team 0 Dong – SOS75 Hue were evident. The group, led by Nguyen Ngoc Nhat Hoang, has a long history of service, from rescue operations on land and water to providing medical assistance and even running a low-cost bakery for the community. In a statement, Hoang emphasized the team’s unwavering commitment, saying, “Our members always try our best to support people in need, regardless of the time or the challenges we face.”

The gold recovery incident served as a reminder of the power of community spirit, demonstrating the lengths to which locals are willing to go to help each other. Whether in times of crisis or in daily acts of kindness, Hue’s residents continue to show resilience and solidarity, traits that were on full display throughout the ordeal.