Gogglebox The real jobs of the Siddiqui family, police difficulties, and a missing brother

One of Gogglebox’s most recognizable families is the Siddiquis.

Since the show’s debut season in 2013, the Derbyshire family has been a staple of the popular Channel 4 show.

For series 18, Sid, Baasit, and Umar have welcomed us back into their home to deliver amusing comments on the week’s best television.

Gogglebox The real jobs of Dave and Shirley, their hidden family, and a wedding nostalgia According to Mirror Online, Baasit juggles his responsibilities on the program with his job as an IT teacher, while Umar has been a biological scientist in Microbiology at the Royal Derby Hospital for 17 years.

Sid, my father, is a retired engineer who immigrated to the UK from Pakistan when he was 16 years old.

Sid and his wife Nasreen have been married for 37 years, and they have two daughters who have opted not to appear on the show.

Nasreen has stated that she will never appear on the show, but the family surprised viewers by sharing a rare photo of their mother on Instagram.

“I was trying to get a photo of all three of these gentlemen staring at the camera and smiling!” they captioned the photo. With that smile, Dad looks like a statue, but Mum and Amelia are doing it on purpose.

“Every time one of them smiled, the other would turn away or swap places!” The Siddiqui women are a tenacious and sassy bunch.” Sid and Nasreen also have a third kid, Raza, who has joined the family on the couch in previous seasons.

Raza, on the other hand, is no longer a series regular and only appears on the show on rare occasions.

Baasit’s daughter Amelia is the only other member of the Siddiqui family to appear on the show.

With his wife Melissa, the IT teacher has a son named Theodore, and he routinely updates admirers on social media with pictures of his happy family.

The Siddiquis, on the other hand, found themselves in the middle of a social media firestorm in 2016, when they were compelled to apologize after making an ISIS joke.

