Gogglebox Lee’s partner makes a surprise announcement to the joy of his supporters.

Lee Riley’s boyfriend sent a heartfelt birthday card to followers of the Gogglebox actress.

The television star is celebrating his 53rd birthday, and his 26-year-long companion has taken to Instagram to wish him well.

After spending the summer together at Lee’s home in Cyprus, Steven Mail wrote an emotional post with his fans.

“A very happy 53rd birthday to my better half and best friend in the world, I love you to the moon and back, and thank you for another amazing summer here in lovely Cyprus,” he wrote.

He went on to say, “I’ll miss you so much as you prepare to return to Blighty for the next episode of Gogglebox, when you’ll finally be reunited with your adorable sidekick Jenny Newby.”

The 18th season of Gogglebox premieres on September 17, and viewers have been praising the happy couple in the comments.

“Beautiful couple,” one user commented.

“You guys, I love you,” said another.

“Look at your tans!!!” said a third. I’m envious.”

“Glad you both had a fantastic time in Cyprus,” a fourth added. It’s great to see you both.”

Thanks to his commentary on some of the nation’s most popular TV shows with his buddy Jenny Newby from their caravan near Hull, Lee has become a Gogglebox fan favorite.

Jenny also sent Lee a funny message on their shared Instagram account to celebrate his birthday.

“Wishing this t**t a happy 53rd birthday,” she wrote. Enjoy your last few days in Cyprus, and we’ll see you on Friday for filming. xx” Jenny xx

Lee’s co-stars on Gogglebox flocked to the comments section to wish him a happy birthday.

“Awww happy birthday Lee,” Ellie Warner remarked.

“Happy birthday Lee mate, have a good one love Dave and Shirley xxx” said Dave and Shirl.