Gogglebox introduces new cast members, surprising viewers.

Gogglebox fans were ecstatic to learn that a new family had joined the Channel 4 show.

The armchair critics talked about Netflix’s popular show You and Ashley Banjo’s dramatic documentary Britain in Black and White tonight.

When two new faces showed on the screen, though, viewers were rather preoccupied.

Simon and Jane, a brother and sister from North London, were revealed as the show’s newest additions, and fans immediately took to them.

“This new pair appears to be fun,” Martin tweeted.

“New people, they seem great,” Heather wrote.

“I’m already loving the new guys,” Ricky stated.

“I like this new duo on Gogglebox,” Jon added.

“Loving the new brother and sister,” said another.

Paige Deville was the most recent cast member to leave Gogglebox, leaving in September.

Pete McGarry, 71, died in June, according to reports released this summer.

Linda, his widow, said that she would no longer be appearing on the show.

Andrew Michael, who was 61 at the time, also died this summer. His family has also stated that they will not be coming back.

Marina Wingrove, Mary Cook’s dearest friend, opted to leave the show after she died at the age of 92.