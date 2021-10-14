Gogglebox In this new update, Izzi Warner explains additional sides that fans ‘didn’t know’ about.

In her most recent social media update, Gogglebox’s Izzi Warner disclosed a facet of her life that followers ‘didn’t know’ about.

On Friday nights, the TV personality and her sister Ellie deliver funny comments on the week’s best TV, which keeps viewers entertained.

Fans were ecstatic when the Leeds sisters let us back inside their house for season 18 of the Channel 4 show, which premiered last month.

Izzi, on the other hand, keeps herself busy away from the screen, and she recently revealed her work to her 304k Instagram followers in an exciting update.

“It’s late and I look tough as bread, but I’m so eager to share my new business page,” she remarked on Instagram stories.

“You may learn something you didn’t know before.”

In the update, the reality TV personality claimed that she has spent the last seven years working in the mortgage industry.

The 27-year-old mother of two captioned a photo of herself in her work uniform, saying that viewers might be startled to see her looking away from the iconic sofa.

“So here’s a photo of me that you won’t be used to seeing, standing up in my job gear!” she remarked.

The lovely snapshot of Izzi in her job attire drew a torrent of responses from fans.

“You’re looking blooming great in this image,” Hol remarked.

“Congratulations!” Arabella added. “You’re gorgeous!” “This is incredible, Izzi,” Dionne said. “Congratulations, beautiful,” Hannah wrote.