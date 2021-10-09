Gogglebox In a recent photo, Ellie and Izzi Warner ‘look like twins.’

In a recent Instagram photo, fans of Gogglebox sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner believe they “look like twins.”

Since their initial appearance on the show in 2015, the sisters from Leeds have been regulars.

Ellie and Izzi have become fan favorites, and they even represented the show at the BAFTA Awards in June.

The sisters, along with the rest of the Gogglebox cast, returned to our screens on September 17 – following a well-deserved summer hiatus.

Ellie uploaded a photo of the two in her newly furnished living room as the fourth episode of this series was ready to air.

Both sisters wore their hair down and dressed casually, ready to snuggle up and tune in.

“Here we go again!” read the caption on the post. “Hello @c4gogglebox Friday!” was quickly flooded with likes and comments.

Curvy is a lingerie brand on Instagram. “Our faves,” Kate said, while Shaugna Phillips of Love Island said it was her “favorite time of the week.”

“Yous look so alike now, amazing,” remarked missamy1990. [sic]“Omg you could be twins,” funkymooch wrote. x.lozza.loves.you. “Look like twins on this pic women,” 1982.x commented. After being unable to see Friday’s show with subtitles, some Gogglebox viewers were upset.

Some people complained on Twitter that they couldn’t see the show since there were no subtitles.

“On Saturday, September 25, 2021, Channel 4’s channels and on-demand services were considerably impacted when the fire suppression system at Red Bee Media, the firm that broadcasts our services, was triggered,” the statement stated.

“The building was evacuated, and no one was hurt, but we were forced to go off the air for a while.”

“Although all of our stations are currently airing again, we are still having issues with programs and advertisements, as well as audio and video quality, due to the incident.”

“Since the incident, we’ve had issues with our All 4 service, and we’re unable to provide any programs with audio description, subtitles, or sign language.”

“As a result, we’d like to apologize for any issues you may be having while watching your favorite episodes.” “We want to reassure you that we are doing everything we can.” “The summary comes to an end.”