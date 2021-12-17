Gogglebox fans excited as Jenny and Lee make announcement from caravan.

Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee have been firm fan favourites since they first appeared on the show from their iconic caravan in Hull.

The reality stars have entertained viewers through some fifteen series’ of the popular Channel 4 programme with their hilarious observations on the week’s best TV.

Fans of the show were saddened after the two posted a clip on Instagram earlier this week, which said they had “finished” the show until the New Year.

Lee captioned the post: “And that’s me and Jenny finished yippee have a great Christmas and a fabulous New year whatever you may do much love to ya all.”

Earlier today (Friday), the long-term friends shared a video announcement with their followers on Twitter.

Lee said: “We’d just like to thank you so much for all the messages during series 18, as you can see we are on our last filming day today.”

Jenny joined in, adding: “I’d just like to wish you all a very merry Christmas and a ‘appy new year.

“And it’s been lovely coming to your living rooms every week.”

Lee interrupted her, adding: “Can I say my bit now?” and after Jenny nodded he hesitated and said: “… same as her!” Anyway guys we’ll see you all in February. Bye”, with Jenny adding: “Bye, love you all.” Dozens of fans have responded to the clip.

kbuea said: “So glad we don’t have to wait toooo long! Have a good Christmas!” Belinda Costello said: “You guys are the best. Can’t wait to see you both in February.

“Happy Christmas and a Happy New Year. You both have a lovely weekend. xx” Helen Westfield said: “Ooo excited for Feb already. Have a great one, guys” LeeLeeCakers said: “I’ve started back at the beginning of the whole show. My favourite”