Gogglebox Fans are stunned by Lee Riley’s personal announcement.

Fans of Gogglebox were taken aback when Lee Riley sent a heartfelt birthday message for his mother.

Lee will take up his regular seat on the couch with long-time friend Jenny in their Hull caravan when the new series of the popular program premieres next month.

According to Birmingham Live, the 51-year-old is now on vacation in Cyprus while preparing for the next season of the Channel 4 show.

He also took time out of his vacation to publish an Instagram post wishing his mother a happy 80th birthday, which has gone viral.

Instagram

“Wishing this lady my mum a happy 80th birthday today hope the jeans run in the family and she is fit as a fiddle twice a week at the gym no surgery no filters love ya mum,” the message added.

Fans expressed their surprise at how much younger than 80 Lee’s mother appeared in the comments.

“80 wow your mum looks Fantastic, Happy Birthday to your Mum,” one user said.

“Whaaaaaat?” exclaimed another. That’s insane, she’s 80!! “Congratulations on your birthday, young lady.”

“80?” said a third. Wow, she’s stunning. Greetings on your special day.”

“She looks so young!” said a fourth.

“Wow, she looks wonderful and nothing like her age,” said a fifth. Indeed, great genes”