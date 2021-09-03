Gogglebox celebs who may earn tens of thousands of dollars for a single Instagram post.

Gogglebox is poised to return to our screens, and fans are excited to see what’s in store.

Since the end of the previous series in May, the popular Channel 4 show has been off the air.

The show’s stars have grown in popularity over the years, with some prominent characters amassing hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers.

Pete and Sophie Sandiford from Gogglebox are unrecognizable in this photo.

LoanPig looked at the actors of Gogglebox who will be filming season 18 and using Influencer Marketing Hub’s Instagram earnings calculator to figure out who is making the most money per Instagram post.

Sophie Sandiford, who has 461,000 Instagram followers and 216 Instagram posts, has the opportunity to earn the most per Instagram post.

Sophie has the potential to earn £2,302 each post, which means she might earn 39.6 times more than Twaine Plummer, who is only expected to be able to earn £58 every post.

Pete Sandiford, Sophie’s brother, can earn an average of £1,892 each post with his 59 posts and 379,000 Instagram followers.

Pete, the soon-to-be father, had 98,000 fewer Instagram followers in March 2021 than he does now and was expected to earn an average of £57,998 per year.

Tristan, Tremaine, and Twaine each have a combined Instagram following of 19,976 and may earn a decent amount of money with a single Instagram post. Tristan might make £141 on average each post, Tremaine £97, and Twaine £58 on average per post.

Tom and Julie Malone are one of the nation’s favorite families to watch on a Friday evening, thanks to a slew of humorous remarks and their distinctive tray of snacks.

The duo could earn an average of £612 every post if they had a combined Instagram account with 121,000 followers.

