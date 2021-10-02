Gogglebox at the moment At the end of the show, the ‘BT Tower’ test card cuts him off.

A ‘BT Tower’ test card cut off tonight’s edition of Gogglebox prematurely.

The interruption occurred just as the end credits began to roll, which was fortunate for watchers.

The high-pitched noise that accompanied the colorful testcard, however, would have caused some scurrying for the volume control.

Jenny had had fans in stitches with a brilliant one-liner on BBC smash hit cop drama Vigil, which is set on a submarine, and it had been a fun show.

“You couldn’t possibly survive down there for all those months, Lee?” Jenny enquired. ”I enjoy going to bingo, and I can imagine how frustrating it must be to be unable to do so.”

Sophie Sandiford, meanwhile, wore a cap and gown on the hit Channel 4 TV show to celebrate graduating an online floristry course.

Giles Wood admitted that he bought petrol during the week-long fuel crisis because he had a wedding to attend the next day.