GoFundMe Raises $205K for Toddler Killed By Stray Bullet; Suspects Still Being Hunted

A GoFundMe page for the family of 23-month-old Jasper Wu, who was killed by a stray bullet while dozing in his car seat during a motorway ride, has generated more than $205,000.

The campaign had raised $205,100 to help the Wu family with unforeseen bills as of Friday morning, three days after it was started, surpassing its $35,000 objective.

Jasper was killed in a gun war between two automobiles on Interstate 880 in Oakland on Saturday afternoon. He had been driving from San Francisco to his home in Fremont with relatives. At the time of the incident, three children were in the rear seat of his mother’s white Lexus.

Jasper was struck in the head by a stray gunshot while caught in the crossfire. He was taken to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital by first responders, but physicians were unable to rescue him.

According to the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, Jasper never met his father, who returned to China before his son was born and has been unable to return to the United States because to COVID-19 travel limitations.

On Monday, his father was granted entry into the country to conduct funeral arrangements for his son.

The event is still being investigated by the California Highway Patrol. Detectives have not revealed any suspect information or a reason for the shooting, but they do not believe Wu’s family was the intended target.

Cherry, Jasper’s mother, is pleading with the public to help “found the killers.”

“This is such a significant loss for us.” We will not be able to tolerate his departure. “If you were Highway 880, I want to call on the community,” she told WABC. “If you have any information, please share it with us.” The Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce is likely to offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to Wu’s assassination. On Friday afternoon, the group will conduct a press conference.

“Jasper isn’t going to wake up again.” The president of Oakland’s Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, Carl Chan, told The Mercury News, “This is dreadful.” “Today is my birthday, and I’m saying that because I’m so fortunate to be celebrating my birthday while Jasper is missing out on his second.” This is a condensed version of the information.