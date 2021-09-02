Godson Umeh’s custom pieces have earned him a reputation as one of the most popular jewelers in the United States.

Godson Umeh, the inventor of Godson The Plug, is a modern-day tycoon who has dominated the premium jewelry and accessory sector. His bespoke creations have already positioned him as one of the most popular jewelers in the United States, thanks to his creative designs and unwavering entrepreneurial attitude.

Success, on the other hand, does not happen immediately. Behind his illustrious, growing company is the unwavering spirit of a young lad who discovered his real calling at a young age. Today, we’ll look at how Godson Umeh become one of America’s most well-known jewelers.

Long before Godson The Plug was formally created, his entrepreneurial drive led him along the path of entrepreneurship. He began by reselling shoes, clothing, and whatever other type of fashion item he could locate. Everyone at his school began to resort to him for their wardrobe needs as soon as news got out.

The success of his resale business inspired him to create Godson The Plug. He dropped out of school at the age of 19 and set out on a mission to produce mind-blowing designs that would drive customers crazy all around the world. One of the highlights was the opening of a beautiful showroom in the heart of London.

His unusual designs, combined with the regal, exquisite touches he offers each of his items, quickly drew the attention of the upper crust. The demand for luxury handcrafted jewelry continued to grow, and his clientele continued to fall in love with his creations.

With a deep interest in timepieces and a reservoir of untapped imagination, the craft came quite effortlessly to him. Before starting his career as a full-time jeweler, he traveled to New York’s diamond district to study more about the profession and polish his talents.

His collection also includes personalized designs for a number of well-known American figures. Meek Mill, the most popular rapper on the planet, received a pair of bespoke, glow-in-the-dark Cartier glasses that are truly one-of-a-kind. The rapper was so taken with them that he wore them in one of his most recent music videos. Umeh made a strange, space-like ring for Takeoff, the rapper from the unstoppable trio Migos. He’s also designed a Balenciaga cash pendant for Lil Mosey, Dipset legend Jim Jones’ rings, and a one-of-a-kind memorial pendant with floating diamonds for Bag Swag.

Umeh intends to expand his brand after establishing himself in the United States.