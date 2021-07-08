Godson pays a moving homage to an NHS worker who was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

A nine-year-old boy from Litherland has written an emotional tribute to his godmother, who passed away last year.

On Sunday, September 27, Jennie Dowd was riding her bike in Sefton Village when she was involved in a mishap that landed her in the hospital for more than a week.

The 31-year-old died from injuries sustained in the incident on Tuesday, October 6 at The Walton Centre. At the time of her death, she was working as a senior project manager at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, the daughter of Bootle MP Peter Dowd.

Finley Nichols, Jennie’s godson, is raising money in her honor after having to deal with her death without being able to attend her burial.

After “finding it pretty difficult to grieve,” he has finally written a poignant tribute. Rebecca Nichols, his mother, told the ECHO: “Because he was unable to attend the burial due to constraints, he has finding it difficult to grieve.

“I believe he has found some solace in doing this fundraiser. Because so many people have been spreading it, there are some people who have donated who we don’t even know.”

Finley has spent the previous few years growing out his blonde hair, which now reaches his waist. He’s now got his hair cut, with the proceeds going to The Walton Centre and the hair going to the Little Princess Trust.

Rebecca, from Litherland, spoke about the challenges they encountered as a result of the “hit and run,” with Jennie spending ten days in hospital before dying.

“He knows she would be incredibly proud of him, he knows the kind of work that The Walton Centre does, he knows it’s for all kinds of things to do with the brain and the spine,” the 32-year-old mother added. He’s relieved to know that he’ll be able to assist those in Jennie’s predicament, as well as those who were in our shoes when Jennie was there.”

On the GoFundMe page, Rebecca wrote: "Finley and his family, as well as the employees at the Walton Centre Charity, have a particular place in their hearts.