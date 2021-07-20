‘Godsend’ Customers are dubbing the £8 cat and dog cooling mats “witchcraft.”

Customers on Amazon are praising a device that is ideal for keeping your cats and pets cool during a heat wave.

It’s easy to remember your sunscreen and pull out your fan as the temperature rises, but what about your four-legged friends?

When it becomes too hot for pets, they can easily become overwhelmed, but Amazon may have the right answer to keep them as cool as a cucumber throughout the scorching heat.

Pet owners have lauded the Magic Toy Shop Self Cooling Gel Mat, which is available on Amazon, as a “great buy” and “witchcraft.”

The mat is lightweight and easy to clean, and it incorporates cooling technology to keep your pets cool during the summer.

The “cooling gel inner lining keeps the mat surface temperature cool,” according to the product description, and all your pet has to do is lay down on it.

The mat is 40 x 50 cm and may be placed on top of your pet’s bed or on its own.

The mat, which costs £8.71 on Amazon, has received a lot of positive feedback from customers.

“Brilliant buy,” one consumer said in one of the evaluations. This was fantastic, especially given the sweltering heat. I just placed it under my Pomeranian’s blanket in her bed, and she went to it for sleeps every time, which eliminated her restlessness and panting, especially at night during the hot summer.”

“Genuinely does as it says,” wrote another. Perfect. She jumped right into it. “Excellent purchase.”

“My kitties love it,” stated a third. This seems to be a hit with my two cats, especially during the current heat waves. When pressure is applied to the pads, they get cooler, keeping the kitties cool.

“The mats’ polyester/pvc material makes them easy to clean if they get soiled, and the seam in the centre allows them to be folded conveniently for storage. This is why I have given this product a five-star rating.”

"A must have for your pooches," a fourth commented. In the midst of a heat wave, I purchased two for our two."