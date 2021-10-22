‘God told me to do it,’ says the narrator. With an axe, a man kills his 81-year-old grandfather.

According to police documents, a guy in Bergen County, New Jersey, allegedly killed his 81-year-old grandfather because “God commanded (him)” to.

According to NJ.com, Jason Vicari of Wyckoff is facing many counts in the death of his grandfather, Ronald Vicari. According to the publication, the 21-year-old was apprehended at his grandfather’s home on Beechwood Avenue in Elmwood Park at around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.

At before 9:30 a.m. that day, a relative of the two men called 911 to report that Jason had a firearm and had barricaded himself inside Ronald’s home. Meanwhile, the relative stated that Ronald was unconscious while lying in the bathroom with a head injuries. According to the police report, the bathroom window was also damaged.

The call was answered by members of the Elmwood Park Police Department and the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team, who arrived at the residence later that day. Jason agreed to come outside and was apprehended shortly after 10:20 a.m., according to authorities.

Before entering the house, officers asked Jason whether there was anyone else inside, to which the 21-year-old replied, “Not anyone alive.”

According to police, Jason said “God commanded me to do it” 10 minutes later without being questioned or provoked.

When authorities entered the house, Ronald was found dead with a head wound. An ax head was discovered next to Ronald’s body, which authorities believe was used to strike him.

Officers also discovered the ax handle on the premises.

Investigators discovered blood on Jason’s shirt when he was escorted to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. During an interview with detectives, he invoked “God” once more.

A section of the arrest report stated, “Mr. Jason Vicari uttered that he believed his grandfather was a monster and that God informed him he would have to alter his religion.”

According to authorities, Jason allegedly killed his grandfather while breaking into the elderly man’s home, according to NBC 4 New York.

According to the site, Jason was charged with first-degree criminal murder, burglary, and weapon possession. He was held in the Bergen County Jail for a court appearance in Hackensack on Monday.

According to NJ.com, Ronald, a lifelong resident of East Paterson, which eventually became Elmwood Park, sat on the city’s planning board for more than three decades.