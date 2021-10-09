‘God Doesn’t Want To See Me Suffer,’ says a woman who isn’t terminally ill and wants to die by euthanasia.

This Sunday, a 51-year-old Colombian woman with a degenerative disease that limits her mobility will be euthanized.

On July 26, Martha Seplveda Campo, who has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, requested a licence to die via euthanasia in Colombia. According to the EFE news agency, this came four days after the Colombian Constitutional Court broadened the right to the treatment to include patients who endure “severe physical or mental pain” as a result of bodily harm or a serious and incurable disease.

On August 6, Campo’s request was granted. She will be Colombia’s first patient to be euthanized for a non-terminal illness.

“Since the operation was approved, I’ve been more relaxed. In an interview with Colombian television network Noticias Caracol, she stated, “I laugh more, I sleep more quietly.” She also stated that she had the support of her family.

Since being diagnosed with the condition in 2019, her symptoms have gotten worse. She is now unable to walk without assistance.

“God does not want to see me suffer, and I believe that no one, no parent wants to see their children suffer,” the 51-year-old woman, who describes herself as “a Catholic person, very believing,” alluded to the pain she has endured as a result of her disease, saying, “God does not want to see me suffer, and I believe that no one, no parent wants to see their children suffer.”

“Rest is the best thing that can happen to me in my current position,” she continued.

In 1997, Colombia became the first Latin American country to decriminalize euthanasia. It’s also one of the few countries in the world that allows the operation. Until last year, however, it was only permitted in cases of terminal illness.

Federico Redondo Seplveda, the woman’s son, told Noticias Caracol that he does not want to lose his mother, but recognizes that “she no longer lives, she survives.”

Some members of their family, according to the son, are opposed to the procedure, mostly for religious reasons. “The problem has been more tough with my mother,” he continued, “but I believe she understands it deep inside.” Campo’s decision has prompted outrage in the country, which has a sizable Roman Catholic population. Euthanasia is considered a “severe crime” by the Catholic Church. According to local news outlets, Monsignor Francisco Antonio Ceballos Escobar called it a “homicide fundamentally antithetical to the dignity of the human person and the divine reverence of its creator.”

Campo acknowledged the backlash and claimed she had discussed it with her pastors.

"I am aware of the owner of life.