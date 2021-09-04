‘God decides who lives and who dies,’ says a member of the school board who opposes COVID prevention.

During a TV news interview on her school district’s COVID-19 prevention measures, Barbara Crosby, an elected member of the Dorchester School Board in South Carolina, declared that “God decides who lives and dies.” As of September 3, almost 20% of her district’s students had been sequestered owing to a probable COVID-19 infection.

“Now, I hope and pray that none of our children become terminally ill or that none of our children die, but you know what? That’s not my style… Crosby remarked in a Thursday interview with WCSC-TV anchor Raphael James, “That’s up to God.”

Crosby said, “I said that’s not going to be my decision…,” when James pressed her for more information.

It’s going to be…

I mean, isn’t it God who decides who lives and who dies?”

Crosby stormed out of a school board meeting on Wednesday, enraged at a decision to move district children to virtual instruction for seven days following Labor Day. Because more than 20% of the district’s students are out with COVID-19 or in quarantine after possible exposure to the virus, the board chose this alternative. The district reported 264 staff absences and 5,085 children in quarantine on Wednesday.

Crosby stated that she left the meeting because she was dissatisfied with some of her fellow board members’ votes. They had initially indicated to her that they would only vote in favor of distant learning for four school days, according to her. They instead voted for seven days.

Crosby told James, “I express what I believe and I don’t flip flop,” and “I was very offended and disappointed they did that.” And all I thought I had to do was get up.”

She informed James that she opposed virtual learning because “one-on-one contact with their teachers” benefits younger and special needs kids more. She also stated that she is in favor of masks being worn in schools, but only if parents are given the opportunity to opt out.

Crosby said, “They stated the germs and bacteria in the mask can make you sicker than not wearing the mask.” She didn’t provide her source, but the fact-checking website Snopes.com claims that face masks don’t keep germs if they’re disposed of or washed after each usage.

“I’m not buying it. This is a condensed version of the information.