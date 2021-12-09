GMP was informed about ‘out of control’ Dale Cregan by a whistleblower weeks before the murders, according to the whistleblower.

A former detective told an employment tribunal that he informed top officers weeks before Dale Cregan murdered two police officers that they were provoking the criminal.

On September 18, 2012, while on the run from police after killing Mark Short and his father David, Cregan murdered PCs Nicola Hughes and Fiona Bone.

Cregan, a known underworld figure, is now serving a life sentence at Ashworth Hospital in Merseyside.

In his car, a 21-year-old drug dealer had cocaine, cash, and a knuckleduster.

Pete Jackson, 59, a retired former head of the GMP’s major incident squad, has now alleged that he told top cops that visiting Cregan’s relatives repeatedly could further alienate a dangerous criminal.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Mr Jackson described the repeated visits as a “dangerous and unwise technique” in a statement to the employment tribunal.

Mr Jackson claimed in his witness testimony to an ongoing employment tribunal in Manchester that Assistant Chief Constable Steve Heywood sent a message to fellow officers at the time saying, “Public safety demands that we contact Dale Cregan’s family and friends on a daily basis until he emerges.”

“Such an approach ran the genuine risk of alienating Cregan,” Mr Jackson said in his witness statement. Targeting a criminal’s family with multiple house visits by weapons officers is a provocative technique that was likely to enrage Cregan and exacerbate his resentment of the police.

“I thought it was a risky and unwise strategy.” After all, he was a man who was ‘out of control’ and was known to be armed with weapons and hand grenades.” He claimed that his fear was shared by fellow detectives as well as Adrian West, a forensic psychologist who was supporting the inquiry and had told Cregan that he would ‘act like a psychopath.’

“I was terribly grieved to hear of the deaths of Nicola and Fiona,” Mr Jackson said in a statement, “and very upset and tremendously frustrated that my repeated warnings about the hazards had not been heard.”

He said that putting a “seasoned” senior investigator in charge of the manhunt instead of Dominic Scally would have resulted in a different result.

