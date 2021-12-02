GMB viewers are moved to tears by a mother who continues to set the table for two after her son’s death.

Viewers of Good Morning Britain were moved to tears as a mother described how, despite her son’s death, she still sets the table for two people.

Edna Farley, a Liverpool resident, appeared on the show to discuss the impact of GMB’s 1 Million Minutes campaign on her.

2021’s 1 Million Minutes program, now in its sixth year, has been expanded out across the UK and is sponsored by a slew of celebrity stunts and endorsements, as well as the full Good Morning Britain crew.

Since its inception, the project, which invites viewers to donate their time rather than money, has seen almost a quarter of a billion minutes donated to organizations seeking volunteers to connect with those who are lonely.

Edna’s son died during the pandemic, and she suffered a stroke, but a volunteer named Alice who contacted her weekly changed her life.

“It set me back a little,” Edna remarked of her son’s death.

“At the time, I had my son and daughter to assist me, but my daughter lives in Spain and my son works elsewhere, so I was pretty much on my own.”

“However, they completely supported me in every manner, and I wouldn’t have known what to do if it hadn’t been for them.”

“However, when I was alone without my son, I still didn’t feel right.”

“It’s one of those things where you go to set the table and put out two dishes only to realize there’s only one, and now the light goes out.”

Edna contacted the Royal Voluntary Service through the NHS, and Alice was assigned to her as a companion caller.

She described how Alice has improved her life and how helpful having someone to talk to has been.

Edna’s words moved several viewers to tears, while others praised the volunteer work on Twitter.

“Literally crying with Edna speaking about her loneliness and then a youngster comes in and helping and speaking to her I would love to do something like this for someone but have no idea how to!” Tasha wrote on Twitter.

“I can relate to Edna,” Mick replied.

