GMB Ben Shephard apologizes for making an inappropriate remark during an interview with a mother.

Ben Shephard, the host of Good Morning Britain, had to apologize this morning after making an embarrassing remark regarding a guest’s kid.

On today’s broadcast, the Tipping Point host moderated a discussion on children receiving the Covid 19 vaccine.

The 46-year-old host was compelled to apologize to a guest after misidentifying her child’s gender.

Carina White, a mother of one and a podcaster, joined Ben and co-host Kate Garraway on the show.

According to BirminghamLive, when Carina mentioned her 11-year-old son, Ben said, “How has he felt?” Because, without a doubt, I have a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old. And both of them, like everyone else’s children, have been profoundly affected.”

“I wonder what his feelings have been about it all?” the ITV host continued.

“Yes, she is a girl,” Carina said.

Ben soon realized his error and apologized to the guest, saying, “Oh, apologies – I’m really sorry.”

Despite the GMB host’s gaffe, Carina handled it well and responded to his query with, “It’s okay.” No, it’s fine. She… I believe Covid has had a significant impact on her.

“During the first few months of the pandemic, we lost a lot of family members.”

If a child is categorized as susceptible or lives with someone who is at high risk, they will now be offered the coronavirus vaccine at the age of 12.

Those with severe neurodisabilities, Down’s syndrome, a reduced immune system, or significant learning difficulties are among those who qualify.

Any 12- to 17-year-olds who live with an immunosuppressed family member will be given the vaccine.

Children aged 16 or 17 who had such conditions were already eligible under the current program.

All 17-year-olds who will turn 18 in less than three months have been provided the vaccine right now. This is to ensure that individuals in their school year who are the youngest have been vaccinated by the time they enter the workforce or begin university have been vaccinated.

Because of concerns over a tiny number of incidences of heart inflammation in youngsters, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) decided not to expand vaccines to otherwise healthy children under the age of 18.