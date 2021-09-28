Gmail, Google Maps, and YouTube will be restricted on the following phones.

Google has confirmed that apps including YouTube, Gmail, and Google Maps will be disabled on a lot of phones this week as part of a major update.

According to the Daily Record, many Android users will be locked out of the outdated software and unable to use their apps.

If you don’t want to be blocked, you’ll need to update your phone or get a new one if you have an Android 2.3 phone.

After being cornered by police, a white stag was murdered.

After discontinuing support for the operating system, which was released in December 2010, Google acknowledged the date on its website.

This is because older systems are more prone to flaws and hackers, with Android 11 being the most recent version.

The massive upgrade is “part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe,” according to Google.

YouTube, Google Play Store, Google Maps, Gmail, and Google Calendar will be blocked on millions of phones.

This includes the following:

Sony Xperia Advance (Sony Xperia Advance) K800 (Lenovo) Vodafone Smart II Sony Xperia Go The Samsung Galaxy S2 is a smartphone from Samsung. LG Spectrum Sony Xperia P LG Prada 3.0 Sony Xperia S HTC Velocity is a smartphone developed by HTC. 4G HTC Evo Motorola XT532 Motorola Fire

It comes as rumours surface that WhatsApp will cease to function on a large number of Android and Apple smartphones later this year.

WhatsApp will discontinue supporting a handful of Samsung, LG, Huawei, and Apple handsets on November 1, 2021, potentially preventing millions of users from receiving messages, photographs, and videos from friends, family, and coworkers.

“As part of our continuous efforts to keep our customers safe,” Google writes, “starting September 27, 2021, Google will no longer enable sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower.”