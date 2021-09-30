Gmail, Google Maps, and YouTube will all be prohibited on phones.

Due to a major software update, some Android users are unable to use Google Maps, Gmail, or YouTube.

Users using Android 2.3 will be locked out of the outdated software and barred from using apps, according to the Daily Record, until they update their phone or buy a new one.

YouTube, Google Play Store, Google Maps, Gmail, and Google Calendar are among the Google-owned apps affected.

Because the Android operating system is outdated and hence more vulnerable to flaws and hackers, the tech giant chose to end support for it in a safety measure.

Android 11 is the most recent version of Android.

The following phones are among those affected:

Sony Xperia Advance (Sony Xperia Advance) K800 (Lenovo) Vodafone Smart II Sony Xperia Go The Samsung Galaxy S2 is a smartphone from Samsung. LG Spectrum Sony Xperia P LG Prada 3.0 Sony Xperia S HTC Velocity is a smartphone developed by HTC. 4G HTC Evo Motorola XT532 Motorola Fire

“As part of our continuous efforts to keep our customers safe,” Google writes, “starting September 27, 2021, Google will no longer enable sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower.”