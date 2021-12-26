Glyn Wise, who came in second place on Big Brother 15 years ago, is unrecognizable.

Glyn Wise became famous after appearing on the seventh season of Big Brother.

When the show’s final aired in 2006, the Welsh youngster came in second place, with Pete Bennett winning.

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace and the late Nikki Grahame were also memorable characters in the series.

Anthony Hutton from Big Brother is unrecognizable. After winning the show for the 16th time, Glyn was only 18 when he moved into the Big Brother house, and he even got his A Level results in the famous diary room.

The young man from Gwynedd, North Wales, made history when he became the first person to boil an egg.

The runner-up worked as a teacher in China after spending months in the house.

He later ran for Plaid Cymru in the 2016 election in Cardiff Central, but lost to the Labour candidate.

