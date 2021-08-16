Glossybox has started a waiting list for the beauty advent calendar in 2021.

We realize it’s still early, but Christmas advent calendars for 2021 are beginning to appear.

Glossybox, the beauty subscription box business, has already released information on their Glossybox advent calendar for 2021, and it appears to be one of their best ever.

The “Surprise Me” calendar will include 25 full-size and travel-sized goods from well-known companies such as Elemis, Huda, and others.

We have to go a little deeper in order to provide you with all of the information you require.

The Glossybox “Surprise Me” beauty advent calendar is worth £465, but Glossybox subscribers can have it for just £85.

If you’re not already a Glossybox subscriber, you can do so here and save £380 on brand new products for your skincare and make-up bags.

And don’t forget to be quick when it goes live on their website in September; they often sell out in seconds!

Here’s the complete list:

Elemis Marine Cleanser with Pro-Collagen Energiser – Deluxe Mini Wander Beauty Trip for Two – Full-Size Blush and Bronzer Duo Full-Size Glov Satin Sleeping Mask Skinesis The Facialift – Full-Size by Sarah Chapman 8 Hour Anti-Oxidising and Retexturing Hyaluronic Facial Serum – Full-Size by Avant Skincare Heavenly Gingerlily Bath & Shower Gel – Deluxe by Molton Brown W7 Cosmetics Super Brows Super Definition Eyebrow Pencil – Full-Size Mini Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Hair & Scalp Mask – Deluxe Mini Full-Size Eyeko Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner James Read Face Retinol Sleep Mask – Deluxe Full-Size PIXI Glow Tonic Mini Full-Size Vitamasques Lip Mask – Plump & Repair Touch Up All Over Face – Deluxe Mini Ecooking Peeling Mask – Deluxe Laura Geller Mini Magnitone Deluxe MicroFibre Cleansing Pads – Eco Friendly Mini Full-Size Steve Laurant Lip Liner Full-Size Boucleme Scalp Massager Full-Size ZOEVA Infinite Potential Mascara LARITZY Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick – Full-Size Deluxe Mini This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray Full-Size Bubble T Cosmetics Pink Grapefruit Bath Crumble Verso Skincare Deluxe Nourishing Cream Illamasqua Antimatter Lipstick Bang – Deluxe Mini Rodial Soft Focus Glow Drops – Full-Size Mini Illamasqua Antimatter Lipstick Bang – Mini Illamasqua Antimatter Lipstick Bang – Mini Illamasqua Antimatter Lip Full-Size Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette

Sign up for the Glossybox Advent Calendar Waitlist today; the calendar will be available for purchase on September 10th at 9 a.m. for those who are on the list. “The summary has come to an end.”