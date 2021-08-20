Global Storm has the potential to win the Ebor at York.

On Saturday afternoon, the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (Heritage Handicap) (3.35pm) at York can be won.

In the feature on the Knavesmire, the Godolphin gelding can finally land a huge pot under Liverpool FC fan William Buick.

Throughout the season, the Charlie Appleby-trained four-year-old gelded son of Night Of Thunder has performed consistently well in a number of high handicaps. However, he has only one win in four starts in the United Kingdom.

That was in soft conditions at Newmarket at the end of May, but his two subsequent runs have been just as brilliant.

In the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot, he finished third, just over a length behind Amtiyaz.

Last month, he was defeated in the bet365 Trophy on the July course at Newmarket by fellow Godolphin-owned Live Your Dream.

Since his victory, Live Your Dream has been the favorite for the Ebor, but he almost missed the cut for the event, with only 22 horses allowed to compete in the famed York race.

Global Storm was given 4 pounds for the effort behind Live Your Dream, and he is now at a career high. But he appears to be up to the challenge and could eventually claim a well-deserved big-race victory.

It is, as always, a fiercely competitive race, with a number of contenders, including previous year’s winner, from the Roger Varian stable, William Haggas’, and the Hughie Morrison-trained.

The Godolphin blue might have a fine afternoon on the Knavesmire, with Appleby’s – who will also be joined by Buick – looking strong in the Group Two Sky Bet City Of York Stakes (3pm).

The five-year-old – who won a huge handicap over course and distance in 2019 – scored five times last season, first at Haydock Park, then in a Group Three at ParisLongchamp, the Group Two Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, and finally at the highest level in the Prix Maurice De Gheest at Deauville.

He has only raced once in the United Kingdom this summer, finishing fourth in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood at the end of last month.

