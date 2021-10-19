Global approval of Biden-led US rises nearly 20% from Trump’s record low, according to a poll.

According to a new poll, global approval of the United States under Joe Biden’s leadership has risen nearly 20% from record lows witnessed at the close of former President Donald Trump’s administration.

According to a new Gallup poll released Tuesday, the median approval rating of US leadership across 46 countries and territories was 49 percent as of early August. At the end of Trump’s term, only 30% of the world approved of his presidency.

Biden’s approval rating is also comparable to that of former President Barack Obama during his first year in office in 2009. Overall, the study revealed that in 36 of the 46 countries polled, approval of US leadership grew significantly in the first half of this year—by 10 percentage points or more.

Portugal (52 percent), the Netherlands (45 percent), Norway (42 percent), and Sweden (42 percent) have seen the largest improvement in their ratings so far (41 points). The United States also regained support among the Group of Seven (G7) countries, with ratings jumping 38 points in Canada, 36 points in Germany, 30 points in the United Kingdom, 22 points in Italy, 18 points in France, and 11 points in Japan.

In contrast, only three countries’ perceptions of US leadership have deteriorated since Biden took office: Russia, Serbia, and Benin.

Using a nationally representative, probability-based sample of adult populations aged 15 and older in 46 nations and territories, the survey was performed between April and August. The margin of sampling error is 2.8-5.0 points plus or minus.

According to Gallup, Biden’s attempts to rejoin the worldwide Paris Climate Accord and block Trump’s decision to leave the World Health Organization (WHO) are likely to be responsible for the recent increase in US popularity ratings. Biden also promised to repair U.S. partnerships and restore the country’s image in his first presidential foreign policy speech.

Trump, on the other hand, had an extraordinarily low worldwide approval rating when he left office. The poll observed that this was due in part to divisive foreign policy decisions such as withdrawing from both the Paris Climate Agreement and the Iran Nuclear Deal, as well as neglecting to engage with the international community on the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, while the United States appears to be more popular abroad under Biden’s leadership, This is a condensed version of the information.