Glenn Youngkin’s underage son attempted to vote in Virginia’s election twice.

According to voting officials, Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s 17-year-old son attempted to vote in Tuesday’s election despite being too young to do so.

Fairfax County election officials say Youngkin’s underage son attempted to vote in the gubernatorial election twice, according to a statement released Friday. The youngster will not be identified since he is under the age of 18 and has not been charged with any crime.

According to the statement, the kid did not cast a ballot and did not break any state election regulations after being sent away at the polls.

“The General Registrar was made aware of concerns this morning, November 5, 2021, that a 17-year-old male attempted to vote on election day on two occasions,” the elections office said. “The young man produced identification, but owing to his age, he was not entitled to register and was not allowed to vote. A registration form was handed to the individual, and he was encouraged to register for future elections.” The teen strolled into the voting precinct and gave his driver’s license to an election official when requested for proof of identity, according to Jennifer Chanty, the precinct captain at the Great Falls Library polling location.

Chanty stated that she recognized the young man after checking his ID and advised him that he was not entitled to vote in Virginia since he was under the age of 18, but that she would register him for the next election.

She said the boy left for 20 minutes before returning and insisting that he be allowed to vote because a 17-year-old friend of his had been permitted to do so.

“‘I don’t know what happened with your friend, but you are not registered to vote today,’ I told him. You are welcome to register, but you will not be voting today,’ says the representative.” According to Chanty, a Democrat,

“It was really strange,” she continued. “He was adamant that he wanted to vote in this election, and I told him that he wasn’t old enough.” Chanty thought it was particularly odd that the 17-year-old tried to vote in her Hickory precinct, where the Youngkins are not registered to vote.

Officials stressed that the teen did not vote, did not make any false statements, and did not commit any crimes. This is a condensed version of the information.