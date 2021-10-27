Glenn Youngkin’s ad features a 27-year-old GOP lawyer who is terrified by a black novel.

Laura Murphy, a mother who claims she was troubled by her school-aged son’s prescribed reading material, appears in a political commercial published Monday by Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin.

However, the incident she recalls happened in 2011, when her son was a senior in an Advanced Placement (AP) English class at the age of 17. Blake Murphy, her son, is now a 27-year-old lawyer working as associate general counsel for the National Republican Congressional Committee in Washington, D.C., according to Raw Story.

Laura Murphy, a mother from Fairfax County, is depicted in a living room setting in Youngkin’s campaign ad.

How does it feel to be denied a say in your child’s education by Terry McAuliffe?

This mother understands because she has lived through it. Take a look at her moving narrative. pic.twitter.com/u8EjmMQX0n #VAgov October 25, 2021 — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) “It’s difficult to catch everything as a mother,” she admits. “My heart sank as my son showed me his reading assignment. It was some of the most graphic material you’ve ever seen.” Laura Murphy doesn’t say how old her son was or what material she objected to, but she’s referring to Toni Morrison’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Beloved, which was published in 1987. The book is ranked number 26 on the American Library Association’s top 100 most often banned books of the last decade list.

Beloved is a film set shortly after the Civil War that follows a former slave who murders her own 2-year-old daughter rather than subject her to the brutality of slavery. Violence, rape, murder, and other brutal descriptions of slavery’s atrocities are included in the novel.

The novel gave Blake Murphy “night terrors,” he told The Washington Post in 2013. According to the Mayo Clinic, night terrors are “episodes of screaming, great panic, and writhing” that occur while a person is sleeping.

Blake Murphy told the publication, “It was horrible and gross.” “It was difficult for me to deal with. I’d had enough of it and had given up.” Laura Murphy highlighted the book in 2012 when she lobbied the Fairfax County School Board to compel instructors to tell parents ahead of time about any assignments that contain “objectionable material.” The policy would have given parents the option of allowing their children to opt out of such material and instead view alternate literature.

The board took a vote. This is a condensed version of the information.