Glenn Youngkin wins Virginia, paving the way for the Republican Party in 2022 through American schools.

On Tuesday, Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s governor contest, providing the GOP with a viable pattern for 2022.

When the contest was called early Wednesday morning by various networks, Youngkin received 51 percent of the vote. The contest was widely considered as a litmus test for whether the Republican Party’s anti-critical race theory campaign in schools would show to be a sound tactic moving into the 2022 midterm elections.

As the battle between the two candidates drew closer, critical race theory took center stage in Virginia’s election. Youngkin promised voters that CRT would be banned from Virginia schools, but McAuliffe dismissed CRT talk as a “dog whistle” and stated parents shouldn’t dictate schools what to teach. Strategists predicted that the issue would be important to suburban voters in 2022, and Youngkin’s victory may all but confirm that prediction.

Democrats portrayed Youngkin as a mouthpiece for Trump, attacking him for accepting Trump’s endorsement, while McAuliffe chastised his opponent for holding a televised rally at the end of the campaign. Youngkin, on the other hand, positioned himself as a moderate Republican who, while affiliated with Trump, wasn’t a slavish follower of the former president. He’s talked about election integrity and advocated voting system audits, but he hasn’t endorsed Trump’s argument that Biden didn’t win the election correctly.

Virginia has shifted to the Democratic Party in recent years, and President Joe Biden won the state by more than ten points in 2020. However, polls leading up to election day showed Youngkin and McAuliffe in a dead heat, prompting both parties to pour resources into Virginia.

Given Youngkin’s distance from the former president, it’s unclear what Youngkin’s victory means for Trumpism and Donald Trump in the upcoming elections.

Youngkin’s goal was to appeal to Trump’s supporters while also appealing to more moderate suburban voters who had voted for Democrats in the past. Given Youngkin’s attempts to disassociate himself from Trump, Michael Hopkins, senior vice president of Firehouse Strategies, told The Washington Newsday that his success demonstrated that it was achieved “in spite of Trump, not because of him.” Over the years, Trump has been successful in both launching and torpedoing candidates. Youngkin’s victory will be aided by the national winds against him. This is a condensed version of the information.