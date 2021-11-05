Glenn Youngkin, who was recently elected, pledged bipartisanship but will face the ‘Democratic Alamo.’

Now that Virginia’s governor’s election is over, Republican Glenn Youngkin must focus on running a state that has shifted from Democratic to Republican control at the top but still has a Democratic-led senate.

Youngkin led a campaign aimed at opposing Democratic policies and ideology. In a bid to succeed outgoing Democratic Governor Ralph Northam, he claimed intentions to bring back Democrats’ “left, liberal, progressive agenda” as he went head-to-head with Democrat Terry McAullife. The result was a stunning triumph.

Democrats began to prepare for a confrontation the day after Youngkin attended a transition meeting outside the Governor’s Mansion in Richmond.

According to the Associated Press, one Democratic senator, Scott Surovell, stated, “We’re the Senate Democratic Alamo.”

As Youngkin approaches his first formal day in office, several lawmakers, including the incoming governor-elect, are attempting to promote bipartisanship. Deep schisms remain, however, following a campaign in which Youngkin sided with former President Donald Trump and refused to recognise that Vice President Joe Biden was properly elected for months.

Susan Swecker, the state Democratic Party chairwoman, said in a statement Friday that the “battle for Virginia’s future” had begun.

The 15th of January is Inauguration Day.

Days after Youngkin’s victory over McAuliffe, a former governor and longtime Democratic Party fundraiser, talk in Richmond shifted from campaign rhetoric to hopeful talk of bipartisanship, with elected officials from both parties expressing hope that next year’s legislative session will provide an opportunity to find common ground. According to Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, Youngkin is calling Democrats and Republicans and plans to meet with senators at a finance retreat later this month. He also ate lunch with Northam and made public remarks implying that he may approach the Democrat with questions.

“During the campaign, he stated that he would govern in a bipartisan manner. His campaign was built on the promise of uniting Virginians behind a shared vision for the future, and he plans to keep that pledge “Devin O’Malley, a Youngkin spokeswoman, confirmed this.

During the campaign, Youngkin positioned himself as a unifier who would transcend the nation's partisan divide. He did, however, engage with the news media selectively, attempting to avoid specifics.