Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate for Governor of Virginia, is hesitant to use Trump in his campaign.

According to the Associated Press, Republican Glenn Youngkin is hesitant to mention Donald Trump on the campaign trail as he runs for governor of Virginia.

Youngkin tried to duck questions about whether he would support Trump in a second presidential run during Tuesday night’s debate, but he eventually responded yes. He also avoided equating himself with the past president, accusing his Democratic opponent of doing so.

“You’re competing with me. During the discussion, Youngkin stated, “It’s Terry McAuliffe vs. Glenn Youngkin.” “You are the only one who invokes Trump.”

Youngkin’s team is concerned that Trump or his supporters would turn against him before of the November 2 election, as Youngkin has always avoided and downplayed any ties to Trump.

While there are plenty of Republican candidates vying for Trump’s support, another section of the party is eager to move on, particularly in places where the GOP suffered crushing defeats under Trump’s leadership last fall. Control of Congress in 2022 will be decided in swing states like Arizona, Georgia, Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, not in Trump strongholds.

John Fredericks, who ran Trump’s Virginia campaign last year, said, “So far, Glenn Youngkin has danced on the edge of a razor, and he hasn’t gotten cut.” “He’s the glue that holds the Trump base together.”

Youngkin’s tactic appears to be working, according to polls. He’s in a tight battle with McAuliffe, a former governor and state Democratic leader with decades of national political experience.

As President Joe Biden’s approval numbers plummet and the Democrats’ agenda stalls in Congress, McAuliffe faces a difficult balancing act of his own. Both sides privately concede that in the last days of the campaign, Virginia Republicans appear to have an enthusiasm advantage.

During the debate, McAuliffe stated that Biden’s wish list is “very expensive.”

The White House does not consider the governor’s race in Virginia as a referendum on Biden’s plan, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who also stated that the president is a “strong fan” of McAuliffe.

In July, before the president's poll ratings began to fall, Biden campaigned in Virginia on McAuliffe's behalf. McAuliffe's campaign stated that another presidential visit would be welcome, but.