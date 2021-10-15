Glenn Youngkin in Virginia keeps his distance from Donald Trump, who is unpopular.

Despite being a Republican and receiving Trump’s backing, Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin has kept his distance from the former president.

Youngkin hasn’t campaigned with Trump yet, and he didn’t show up for a “Take Back Virginia” rally on Wednesday, where the former president called in to express his support for him in the governor’s race.

Recent Fox News polling may shed light on why Youngkin has been hesitant to completely embrace Trump in the face of a tight contest with Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

According to Fox News, Trump’s popularity in Virginia is low, with 53 percent of potential voters disapproving of him.

In Virginia, Trump has a 44 percent approval rating, significantly behind President Joe Biden’s 50 percent and McAuliffe’s 52 percent.

Youngkin is also perceived more favorably by Virginians than Trump, with 48 percent favoring him and 44 percent opposing him, according to the poll.

The Fox News poll, which had a margin of error of 3.5 percent, was conducted from October 10 to 13 among 726 likely Virginia voters. So far, polling on the Virginia governor’s race has been scarce, but McAuliffe holds a slight lead in what is turning up to be a tight battle.

Rallygoers repeated the Pledge of Allegiance in front of a US flag, which the event’s promoters claimed had been carried during a Trump rally in Washington, D.C. on January 6 – the same day as the deadly Capitol brawl.

Both McAuliffe and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, condemned the event, and Youngkin issued a statement on Thursday distancing himself from it.

“While I had no involvement in yesterday night’s event, I have heard about it from a number of people in the media today,” Youngkin stated in his statement. “Pledgeing loyalty to a flag associated with January 6 is strange and inappropriate.” The violence on January 6 was terrible and wrong, as I have mentioned many times before.” “My campaign isn’t about the past; it’s about the future,” Youngkin continued, “and bringing everyone – Republicans, Independents, and Democrats – together around my vision for a Virginia that is safer, stronger, and less divisive, with the greatest schools, police enforcement, and the best.” This is a condensed version of the information.