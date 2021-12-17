Glenn Hoddle sends a message to Farhad Moshiri and the Everton board from Rafa Benitez.

Everton’s board should continue with Rafa Benitez, according to Glenn Hoddle.

Despite a plethora of injuries, the Toffees earned a point after drawing 1-1 at Chelsea on Thursday.

Mason Mount gave Chelsea the lead in the 70th minute, but Jarrad Branthwaite levelled with a close-range strike after Anthony Gordon’s free kick.

Richarlison, Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, Fabian Delph, Salomon Rondon, Tom Davies, and Cenk Tosun were all out, while captain Seamus Coleman and midfielder Allan were only fit enough to start on the bench.

As a result, it was a fantastic result for Everton. It does, however, mean that they have only won one of their last 11 games.

As a result, their manager, Rafael Benitez, is still under investigation.

Former Chelsea and England manager Hoddle, on the other hand, would like to see him given more time.

“With injuries, they’ve been destroyed.” Not squad players, but key players,” Hoddle told BT Sport. “Key players who were going to start in your first XI.”

“Look at what Liverpool went through when they lost (Virgil) Van Djik and the goalkeeper, as excellent as the Liverpool group is.

“I believe only Man City and Chelsea are capable of dealing with such a wide spread of crucial player injuries.”

“That’s where he (Benitez) is right now, and that’s the reality.” The audience and fans will have their own perspectives. However, the board must allow him the necessary time. He’s on shaky footing if he doesn’t provide it in the second half of the season.” Everton was scheduled to play Leicester City on Sunday, but the match has been postponed owing to a COVID epidemic among the Foxes’ team.