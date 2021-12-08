Glenn Foster Tried to Steal Socks and Fought With Officers Before Being Arrested and Killed in Jail: Report

Former NFL star Glenn Foster Jr. allegedly attacked a sleeping inmate on Sunday while attempting to steal the man’s socks, according to court documents obtained by a New Orleans news site. According to the complaint, he got into a physical struggle with cops after the encounter with the other detainee.

Foster died in jail in Pickens County Jail in Carrollton, Alabama, on Monday at the age of 31. He’d been detained two days before his death after a high-speed chase with cops that resulted in a wreck.

Following Foster’s arrest on Saturday, Reform Police Department Chief Richard Black expressed concern about his unstable behavior and arranged for his family to bail him out of jail so he could be evaluated at a hospital in nearby Birmingham.

Foster’s release was thwarted by a brawl on Sunday.

Court documents obtained by WWL-TV, a CBS affiliate in New Orleans, on Wednesday revealed new insight on a brawl at an Alabama jail on Sunday. Foster, a former defensive end for the New Orleans Saints, is accused of assaulting David Wells, an inmate.

Foster loomed over Wells, attempting to grab his socks before beating him repeatedly in the chest, rib cage, and belly area, according to the court statement.

Wells was also transported to the hospital for treatment of bone bruising and chest edema sustained during the incident, according to the article.

Following the assault on the fellow inmate, Foster allegedly got into a battle with a deputy and correction officer who were attempting to shackle him, according to a second document obtained by WWL-TV. According to the paper, the deputy “received a laceration on the bridge of his nose and left hand.”

Glenn Foster Sr., Foster’s father, told NOLA.com that when he arrived at Pickens County Jail on Sunday to bail out his son, an ambulance was already on the scene. He claimed he was told the ambulance wasn’t for his kid but for another detainee and two guards who had gotten into a fight with his son.

Chief Black told The Washington Newsday that when Foster’s family came on Sunday, he informed them that their son had been denied release to his department. According to his statement, he made touch with the family. This is a condensed version of the information.