Glenn Foster, a former NFL player, died in police custody one day after being arrested for assault.

Glenn Foster Jr., a former New Orleans Saints player, died on Monday in Alabama after being apprehended by officials over the weekend.

Foster, 31, was arrested the day before he died in Pickens County, Alabama. There was no sign that he had been freed from jail before he died as of press time.

An official from the Pickens County, Alabama, Medical Examiner and Coroner’s Office confirmed Foster’s death, according to CBS-affiliated station WWL-TV and NOLA.com, the website for The New Orleans Advocate/Times-Picayune. The official could not comment on the cause of death or the area where Foster died because the case is still under investigation, according to the reports.

Foster was first detained on accusations of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and attempting to flee police, according to Pickens County jail records, according to NOLA.com. According to the publication, he was rebooked on charges of simple assault and robbery on Sunday.

Glenn Foster, a former Saints player, died Friday at the age of 31. He was in police custody the day before he died, and it does not appear that he was released | https://t.co/WRRh08tfgR — RVargasAdvocate (@RVargasAdvocate) 7th of December, 2021 The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation was approached for more information, but the Washington Newsday did not receive a response in time for publishing.

Foster attended the University of Illinois and was born and reared in Chicago. He signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent to play defensive end in April 2013.

Foster led the Saints in quarterback sacks with four and quarterback hits with five during his debut preseason with the team, according to NOLA.com. He also had a forced fumble. As a result of his achievements, he was given a spot for the regular season.

During Foster’s first season, the Saints went on to win 12 of their 18 games, including the team’s first-ever playoff win at an opponent’s stadium.

Foster was injured during the 2014 season and only appeared in five games following a promising first year with the Saints.

Foster was released by the Saints in August 2015 and retired from the league the following year. He informed The New Orleans Advocate shortly after retiring that he intended to continue.