Glastonbury: ‘Environmentally harmful’ drug levels discovered in the river that runs through the festival site.

Scientists discovered dangerously high quantities of illicit narcotics in the river that runs through the Glastonbury Festival grounds.

Researchers revealed that levels of MDMA and cocaine in the water during the festival were so high that they could be damaging species downstream, particularly rare eel populations.

Experts are now asking attendees at the Greenfield Festival to use the official bathrooms provided by the organizers, as it is believed that the narcotics could enter adjacent rivers through public urinating.

Dan Aberg, a masters student at Bangor University’s School of Natural Sciences, collaborated with Dr Daniel Chaplin of the Centre for Environmental Biotechnology (CEB) to track illicit drug levels before, during, and after the Glastonbury Festival in 2019.

Both upstream and downstream of the festival location, samples were gathered from the Whitelake River.

MDMA concentrations increased a week after the festival, indicating long-term release from the site, according to the study.

Cocaine concentrations had also risen to levels that were known to impair the lifecycle of European eels, a protected species.

“Illicit drug contamination from public urinating occurs at every music festival,” Mr Aberg said.

“The exact amount of illicit drugs released is uncertain, but festivals are unquestionably an annual source of illicit drug release.”

“Unfortunately, due to Glastonbury Festival’s proximity to a river, any narcotics discharged by festival attendees have little time to decay in the soil before entering the sensitive freshwater ecosystem,” he continued.

To reduce the release and impact of illicit drugs from festivals, the experts recommend that investigations be performed into possible treatment using environmentally friendly methods such as built treatment wetlands (CTWs).

They say that information about the negative impacts of public urinating should continue to be distributed to festival goers in order to reduce contamination of natural resources.

“Our biggest concern is the environmental impact,” Bangor University’s Dr Christian Dunn remarked. Drugs are being discharged at amounts high enough to disturb the lifecycle of the European eel, potentially jeopardizing conservation efforts to save this endangered species, according to this study.

“Just as people have been made aware of the dangers of plastic waste, and Glastonbury has taken enormous steps to become plastic-free, we too must educate ourselves on environmental issues.”

