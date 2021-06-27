‘Glasthomebury’: After the event was canceled yet again, fans recreated the festival atmosphere.

Fans of Glastonbury have been coping with the festival’s absence for the second year in a row by replicating the famed site in their own homes.

Fans took to social media over the weekend to share their “Glasthomebury” decorations before the event was canceled for the second year in a row due to coronavirus.

Felicity Cooney and Freddy Bevan, both from south Somerset, met at the festival and even traveled to get married under the site’s famed pyramid after the event was canceled last year.

“The wedding is in May next year, and as you can probably imagine, it’s Glastonbury themed,” Ms Cooney told the PA news agency.

“Last night, we were attempting to figure out how we might incorporate our Pyramid Stage into the reception.

“We’re all Glastonbury veterans who live near the festival grounds. I’ve been going since I was a baby, so when Covid announced that Glastonbury would be canceled, we couldn’t face the notion of missing out on the weekend. Especially if there isn’t any music playing on the Pyramid Stage.”

Ms. Cooney revealed that her brother-in-law had delighted them by constructing a miniature of the famed main stage in their backyard.

“We spent the entire weekend outside in the garden, rain or shine, watching our favorite video on our home-made Pyramid Stage to re-create our Glastonbury experience,” she said.

“Now, our dream is to return to Worthy Farm for our honeymoon next year.”

Linsey and Robin Thomas, from Swansea, went to great efforts to commemorate the weekend, with their own mobile bar, DIY Shangri-La, and separate bathrooms.

They aim to recreate the festival’s Saturday night party vibe with a DJ performance from one of their friends, a mobile bar, and their own Pyramid Stage broadcasting BBC highlights.

The duo also claimed to have built restrooms that were “in keeping with Glastonbury,” though they confessed they would not require visitors to stick to that particular festival’s experience.