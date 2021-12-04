Glass Particulates ‘Can Cause Stroke and Even Death,’ according to a Remdesivir recall.

Due to glass contamination, Gilead Sciences Inc. is recalling tens of thousands of vials of its COVID-19 medication treatment remdesivir, which it warns might cause significant health effects such as stroke or even death.

After receiving a customer complaint and determining that certain vials were tainted, the business announced on Friday that it will conduct a voluntary recall of two lots of the coronavirus medication in the United States.

According to company spokesman Chris Ridley, the recall encompasses up to 55,000 vials, enough to treat 11,000 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Ridley went on to say that the company’s recall will have no effect on the drug’s global supply.

Gilead said Friday that it hasn’t received any reports of harmful health effects as a result of the recall, but that glass contamination might have serious repercussions.

“The use of an injectable medication containing glass particles may cause irritation or edema in the immediate area.” If glass particulates get into blood arteries, they can travel to multiple organs and clog blood vessels in the heart, lungs, or brain, causing stroke and even death, according to the business.

Gilead said it is trying to notify hospital pharmacies of the recall and enable the return of any impacted remdesivir medicines, which are marketed as Veklury.

“Hospitals with recalled Veklury should stop using the concerned lots and return the product vials according to the instructions,” the company advised. “If consumers have experienced any difficulties that may be related to consuming or utilizing this medication product, they should contact their physician or healthcare practitioner.” The antiviral therapy was first created to treat Ebola and was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October 2020 for the treatment of COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized. According to the business, the medication is “delivered in single dosage transparent glass vials in powder form and reconstituted at the site of application” for patients who are at least 12 years old and weigh at least 40 kilos.

According to The Hill, a research published in September found that when the virus was diagnosed early, remdesivir could cut hospitalizations by up to 87 percent in high-risk individuals.

“It’s the world’s first antiviral.” This is a condensed version of the information.