Glass and chairs fly amid a ‘appalling’ pub brawl, creating Wild West scenes.

When fighting erupted in a bar, a man was assaulted with a glass and smacked with a chair, leaving him with a head injury.

Around 5.40pm on Friday, emergency services were called to the Sporting Jester Inn bar in Southport after reports of males fighting (July 30).

According to Merseyside Police, the guy was allegedly assaulted with a glass before being beaten with a chair and more glasses hurled at him.

A man who had sustained a non-life threatening head injury during the altercation was attended to and treated by paramedics.

One man is believed to have left in an unknown direction after that.

Police cordoned off the tavern as investigations began, according to witnesses.

“Two men fell out of the bar into the road, pint glasses flung across the street, traffic stopped as they were on top of each other in the road,” one witness wrote on Facebook.

“I saw members of the public and Kasturi workers attempting to disperse the crowd. Both have bloodied faces and skulls. I’m not sure how it ended.”

“We are looking for information following an attack on Eastbank Street, Southport, on Friday, July 30,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said.

“At approximately 5.40 p.m., guys were reported fighting in the Sporting Jester Inn bar.

“A man was allegedly assaulted with a glass by a male suspect.

“It was also stated that the suspect threw glasses at the victim and attacked him with a chair.

“The culprit is said to have fled on foot in an unknown direction from the site.

“Emergency services were dispatched, and the victim was treated for a non-life threatening head injury.”

“CCTV and forensic investigations are underway, and police are appealing to anyone with additional information to come forward.”

“This was a horrific event that left a guy hurt, but not more seriously,” said Detective Chief Inspector Gayle Rooney.

“Following a long and painful lockout, we want to ensure that customers can enjoy themselves in our pubs across Merseyside without events like this, and we will do all possible to discover and prosecute the person responsible.

"On the other hand, if you were in the Sporting Jester Pub."

