Glasgow man sentenced after fatal attack on pensioner

A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for the fatal assault of a pensioner on a Glasgow street. Ethan O’Kane was convicted of culpable homicide after delivering a single blow to John McLardie, a 68-year-old man, which ultimately led to his death months later. The incident occurred on Victoria Road in the city’s south side on April 28, 2023.

Fatal blow and tragic consequences

On that evening, Mr McLardie was discovered lying seriously injured on the street. Emergency services rushed to the scene and transported him to the hospital, where doctors worked to stabilize his condition. Despite their efforts, McLardie’s injuries were too severe, and he passed away on December 31, 2023—nearly eight months after the attack.

At the High Court in Glasgow on January 23, O’Kane was sentenced after his trial revealed that the assault was unprovoked. His single punch caused McLardie to fall backwards, hitting his head on the ground. Police described the attack as “shocking” and “unprovoked,” adding that the violence was senseless and had devastating consequences for McLardie’s family and friends.

Police vows to pursue justice

Detective Inspector Gordon Walker, who led the investigation, expressed condolences to McLardie’s loved ones and reaffirmed the police commitment to tackling violent crime. “This senseless violence had tragic consequences,” Walker said. “We will continue to ensure that those responsible for such acts are held accountable.” The police force also vowed to persist in their efforts to combat violent crime in the community, emphasizing the importance of thorough investigations to bring perpetrators to justice.