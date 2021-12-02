GivingTuesday raised $2.7 billion in the United States, while volunteerism increased 11% over 2020.

This year’s GivingTuesday saw an increase in donations and volunteerism, with $2.7 billion raised in the United States on the 10th anniversary of the event.

Every year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, a charity donation drive is held. According to the Associated Press, donations increased by 9% this year, surpassing the previous high of over $2.5 billion set in 2020.

Volunteering levels jumped by 11% over previous year, according to the GivingTuesday group, which promotes the event. It went on to say that 35 million Americans took part in the event on Tuesday, either by donating or volunteering. Food and other material donations climbed by 8% as well.

The 92nd Street Y and its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact in New York City founded GivingTuesday in 2012. It was dubbed “a benevolent response to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday retail shopping days” by America’s Organizations, which encouraged individuals to donate to charities rather than buy goods for themselves.

It is a non-profit organization that facilitates donations to charities all over the world. Individual Facebook users have been able to start their own fundraisers, and public people and organizations have been tweeting about their charity efforts with the hashtag #GivingTuesday, which has tremendously aided the campaign’s popularity.

The movement is based on the concept of “radical generosity,” which is defined as “the idea that the suffering of others should be as intolerable as our own suffering” on their website. Their mission is to “unleash the power of extreme generosity around the planet.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Although sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday were down somewhat this year, GivingTuesday set a new high for charity.

GivingTuesday’s CEO, Asha Curran, said in a statement that “giving is a vital gauge of civic participation, a method to construct the sort of society we want to live in.” “We hope that this outpouring of generosity serves as a motivation to keep giving, being kind, and remembering our common humanity every day of the year.” In the aftermath of the racial justice riots and in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, American donors contributed over $2.5 billion in 2020. GivingTuesdayNow, a special donation day conducted in May 2020, raised another $503 million. This is a condensed version of the information.