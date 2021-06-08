Giving vaccines to UK children rather than donating shots to children in other countries is causing an ethical dilemma.

According to an expert advising the government, there is a “ethical issue” over whether to vaccinate youngsters in the UK against Covid-19 or provide vaccines to vulnerable individuals in low-income nations.

On Friday, the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine was licensed in the United Kingdom for children aged 12 to 15.

Following an evaluation of the vaccine’s safety, quality, and effectiveness, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved its use in children under the age of 18.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) will now advise the government on whether or not this age group should be immunized as part of the vaccination campaign.

While coronavirus has caused severe disease in a “very small proportion” of children, children “in the main” do not get sick, according to Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy head of the JCVI.

He claims that a large part of the purpose of vaccinating children is to avoid transmission to adults, raising “ethical issues” about whether or not to give children a shot primarily for the benefit of adults.

Prof. Harnden stated that we must be “absolutely certain” that the benefits to them (children) and society as a whole “well outweigh any risks.”

“I think the vast majority of benefit won’t be to children; it’ll be an indirect benefit to adults in terms of preventing transmission and protecting adults who haven’t been immunised, for whatever reason haven’t responded to the vaccine, and that presents a lot of ethical dilemmas as to whether you should vaccinate children to protect adults,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“There is also the larger ethical problem of whether you vaccinate children in this country or whether you donate that vaccine globally to low and middle-income nations with an at-risk adult population that hasn’t been vaccinated,” he added.

According to him, the JCVI would most likely give the government with a number of choices.

If the JCVI recommends it, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the UK has “adequate supply” to give the vaccination to youngsters aged 12 and up.

