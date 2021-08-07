Giving to a Good Cause Meet Raffolux, a luxurious twist on a classic.

In today’s society, there are so many ways to give back by donating to charity, whether it’s providing a few pounds when you shop at your favorite stores or making an online contribution to campaigns promoted on social media. However, one up-and-coming raffle company is altering the way we think about donating to charity by giving gamers the opportunity to support their favorite charities while also winning great prizes. Raffolux is the latest addition to the Raffolux family.

Raffolux, which has taken the UK market by storm, has created a fun way for people to get involved with charities by raffling off exclusive prizes such as the latest iPhone, a seven-night stay at an all-inclusive resort in the Maldives, a gleaming new Rolex Submariner, or even a brand-new Mercedes G-Class. Every day, new products and experiences are up for grabs, and the rewards are always kept up to date with the latest and greatest trends and releases. Raffolux was founded in 2019 by Gerry Lianos and Harry Hammond with the goal of putting the traditional fundraising lottery online. Since then, Raffolux has grown to become the UK’s premier raffle firm, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity.

Raffolux CEO and co-founder Gerry Lianos stated, “With Raffolux, we wanted to provide people an exciting new opportunity to win spectacular prizes that honored the traditions of the raffle as a charitable fundraiser.” “When our players win, so do the good causes on our platform, and I’m ecstatic at the large number of individuals who want to engage in the fun while playing in a safe atmosphere with the greatest standards of fairness and transparency.”

Raffolux works with internationally recognized charities such as the Alzheimer’s Society, Oxfam, Great Ormond Street Hospital, Women’s Aid, and Worldwide Cancer Research to provide consumers the chance to help causes that are important to them. Whether you want to donate to some of your favorite charities or try your luck at winning some incredible prizes, Raffolux offers a fresh and inventive option to accomplish both at the same time. Visit Raffolux’s website or follow them on Instagram for additional information.