Giving 1st Vax Shots to Other Nations is More Important Than Boosters, according to 38% of Americans.

According to a new poll conducted by Yahoo News and YouGov, nearly 40% of Americans would prefer to give vaccines to underdeveloped countries before prioritizing booster injections for Americans.

Respondents were asked if they thought it was more necessary to provide vaccines to other countries or to deliver home booster injections. It indicated that 38% of participants preferred giving “first doses to as many unvaccinated people in other nations as feasible,” while 32% preferred giving boosters to as many Americans as possible. The remaining 30% of respondents stated that they were undecided.

73 percent of vaccinated Americans would get a booster vaccine if it become available, according to the poll, which polled 1,610 adults in the United States between September 14 and September 16. The margin of error for this study is roughly 2.6 percent.

Pfizer’s request to add a third booster shot to its two-dose regimen for those aged 16 and older was denied by a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory group on Friday, citing a lack of data.

Dr. Michael G. Kurilla, a member of the FDA advisory council and a National Institutes of Health official, said Friday, “It’s unclear that everyone has to be elevated, other than a segment of the population that clearly would be at high risk for significant disease.”

According to CNN, the committee did suggest immediate approval of a booster dosage of the Pfizer vaccine for persons aged 65 and more who are at high risk of severe COVID-19 infections and had been completely vaccinated at least six months ago.

President Joe Biden announced in August that booster doses would be offered to Americans starting September 20th, subject FDA approval.

While Biden announced a plan to make booster injections available in the United States as soon as possible, the World Health Organization (WHO) has chastised countries that are considering providing third shots. It has urged countries to hold off on providing booster doses until more vaccinations are made available to developing countries.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said earlier this month that he was “appalled” when vaccine makers said there is adequate supply to enable for both booster shots in wealthy countries and vaccines in areas where doses are lacking.

