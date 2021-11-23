Giuseppe is crowned the winner of the Great British Bake Off.

The winner of the Great British Bake Off for 2021 has been announced.

Chigs, Crystelle, and Giuseppe competed in the 12th series of Channel 4’s amateur baking competition to be proclaimed the winner.

However, it was Italian Giuseppe Dell’Anno who was crowned champion.

During tonight’s final of the Great British Bake Off, viewers notice an issue.

In the signature task, the Bristol-based engineer was challenged to produce a carrot cake, Belgian buns in the technical challenge, and a showstopper from the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

After the first two challenges, the competition was close, with all three finalists receiving criticism for their baked goods.

And things didn’t appear to be going well for Giuseppe, who came in last in the technical.

His performance, however, was impressive enough to convince judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

According to the Mirror, Giuseppe dedicated his victory to his father.

“The fact is, everything I’ve done to deserve this stems from his lineage – it’s the nicest thank you note I can write to him,” he remarked.

“He’s having a tough time with his health right now, so I think this will be a huge help.” I don’t say I’m proud of what I do very frequently or lightly, but in this situation, I am quite proud of what I’ve accomplished. It’s incredible.” “Going inside the tent with Chigs and Crystelle for the last time was a very beautiful experience,” Giuseppe added, crediting Chigs and Crystelle’s efforts.

“I think we were all so close in terms of technical ability that it came down to someone making a mistake rather than executing it correctly.” “I would have been equally thrilled if any of those had won; they are fantastic bakers and very creative,” she says. Guiseppe’s show-stopper was a large mushroom-shaped tear-and-share bread stuffed with chocolate and hazelnut.

He produced ‘drink me’ panna cottas with mango and passion fruit, as well as orange and fig heart-shaped muffins and asparagus and pea-filled choux pastries in the shape of a caterpillar.

Paul claimed that the moment he saw Giuseppe’s chocolate logs in the first week, he knew he was the one to beat.

“The first time I walked into the tent and signed the first signature,” he explained.

