Girls are given hijabs and long scarves by the Taliban as they return to school with the boys.

According to the Associated Press, Taliban fighters handed out hijabs and long scarves to girls in Herat, Afghanistan, as they returned to school with males following the Taliban’s control of the country.

According to Zahra, a 26-year-old women’s rights campaigner who talked to AP on condition that her full name not be used, the majority of the city’s population, particularly women, stayed inside their houses Tuesday.

The Taliban had taken Herat five days before capturing Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, over the weekend. Children resumed exams at school on Monday, according to Zahra, and young girls were welcomed at the door by Taliban gunmen who demanded that they put on their scarves and hijabs.

Zahra plans to fly out of the country in the next days. She stated she received threatening looks from Taliban fighters while shopping at the market on Tuesday because she was wearing a long dress and a loose headpiece.

She said she was accompanied by her sister and that they were the only ladies at the bazar. “Nearly every store was shut.”

Zahra went out for the first time on Tuesday. Although they received some attention, they were not harassed in any way.

A female news anchor in Kabul interviewed a Taliban official in a TV studio, a sight that was formerly unthinkable.

The Taliban attempted to present a more moderate position days after taking over the country during a rapid onslaught, promising to respect women’s rights and asking them to join the administration. Some Afghan women, who were wary of Islamic terrorists, wanted to see how far they could push them.

Many people stayed at home in large parts of the country, afraid to step into a new world where an extremist group that once stoned women and limited their every move now holds power. The group’s charm offensive ran counter to reports on the ground, which included militants going door to house hunting for journalists, opposition activists, and other targets.

Fear permeates Kabul, according to a Western female lecturer in the city, who requested anonymity due to persistent security threats.

Fear permeates Kabul, according to a Western female lecturer in the city, who requested anonymity due to persistent security threats.

"They've started going door to door, checking people's homes and occasionally forcing their way in. They claim to be leaving the populace alone, yet this is an indicator that this is not the case.