Girlfriend claims Amazon worker killed in tornado was not allowed to leave warehouse.

Employees at the Amazon warehouse in Illinois that was ripped apart by a devastating tornado were allegedly told to stay put instead of returning home.

On Friday night, a tornado struck the warehouse in Edwardsville, killing at least six workers and injuring one. According to the Edwardsville Police Department, the victims are Deandre S. Morrow, 28, of St. Louis, Missouri; Kevin D. Dickey, 62, of Carlyle, Illinois; Clayton Lynn Cope, 29, of Alton, Illinois; Etheria S. Hebb, 34, of St. Louis; Larry E. Virden, 46, of Collinsville, Illinois; and Austin J. McEwen, 26, of Edwardsville, Illinois.

According to the New York Post, one of the casualties, Larry Virden, texted his girlfriend before the tornado struck, claiming that his work had ordered him to stay in the building until the storm passed, rather than driving home.

On Friday night, Virden was murdered when the large facility’s roof collapsed.

“I received texts from him.” When he’s loading up the Amazon truck and getting ready to return, he always tells me… ‘OK, I love you,’ I said. “He’s like, ‘Well, Amazon won’t let me leave till the storm passes,” Cherie Jones, his girlfriend, recalled.

Jones said she received the text at 8:23 p.m. on Friday, about 15 minutes before the accident. Collinsville, where Virden and Jones lived, was just around 13 minutes away from the warehouse.

She explained, “We heard the tornado didn’t hit until 8.39, so he had 20 minutes to go home.” “I texted him, and it was the last communication I received from him.” I informed him it was merely lightning where we reside at the time. I didn’t hear from him again after that.” Virden, who joined Amazon five months ago, enjoyed working there since he was able to work outside, according to his fiancée. “It’s that what-if situation: what if they would have let him leave?” she remarked, adding that she doesn’t blame the corporation for his death. He might have been able to get back home.” Jones said her children are having a hard time dealing with their father’s death.

“My oldest son thinks daddy is going to come home, but we have to tell him that he isn’t going to come home.” ‘Where’s daddy?’ my daughter exclaimed as she entered the house. ‘Dad, where are you?’ And she began to ball because she was. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.